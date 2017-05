LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are looking for a missing woman with intellectual challenges as of 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say Destiny Renae Carter is 22-years-old 5’6″, 245 lbs., with nose, lip and ear piercings. She has blue eyes, pink/blonde hair with an unknown clothing description.

According to police, Carter was last seen at the group home where she lives and may be in the Lancaster City area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

