Lancaster man stabbed, suspect in custody

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Around 2 a.m. on Friday officers responded to the 400 block of South Prince Street for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived they found a man with a single stab wound on his lower left back. The victim was conscious and alert. The injury did not appear to be life-threatening.

Authorities located the suspect a short distance from the victim. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The knife used in the assault had been discarded by the suspect in a nearby commercial garage. That item was later photographed and collected as evidence.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Carlos Marrero was taken to the police station.

Preliminary information received at the scene was that the victim and suspect had been in a physical fight that escalated to a stabbing after Marrero pulled out a knife. The relationship between Marrero and the victim and what sparked the fight and stabbing was not known at the time of this release.

Marrero was charged with one count of Aggravated Assault. The arraignment and bail information was not available at the time of this release.

