Highway project underway to address Route 16 in Mercersburg and nearby Route 416

Harrisburg, PA – A highway improvement project to repair and resurface Route 16 through the Borough of Mercersburg in Franklin County got underway this week.

The project extends a little less than a mile from Findlay Drive at the west end of the borough to Fort Loudon Road (Route 75) at the east end of the borough. Route 16 is known as Main Street through Mercersburg.

PennDOT says a little more than 9,600 vehicles travel on this portion of Route 16 on a daily basis. In addition, the project includes four miles of Route 416 a short distance east of Mercersburg, between Route 16 and Welsh Run in Montgomery Township. Average daily traffic on this portion of Route 416 is a little more than 2,000 vehicles.

There will be no traffic lane restrictions on weekday mornings between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and weekday afternoons between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Outside of these hours, however, motorists may encounter single-lane traffic restrictions during the day, with flaggers assisting them through the work zone.

According to PennDOT, initial work in the borough involves the construction of curb ramps at intersections. There will be no traffic restrictions on May 13 when the Spring Fest is held or on May 29 when the Memorial Day Parade takes place.

PennDOT says the contract completion date for the work is mid-September.

