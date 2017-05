EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM)- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster.

More than twenty crews have been dispatched to the intersections of Valley View Drive and Dogwood Drive.

Authorities say no people or animals are trapped or have been injured.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

