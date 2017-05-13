D.C. man gets 21 years in prison for sexually abusing daughter

The Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Authorities say a 48-year-old Washington, D.C.-man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing his daughter.

Prosecutors have not identified the man in order to protect the privacy of his daughter. U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillip’s office says the man was sentenced Friday to 21 ½ years in prison.

Prosecutors say the man sexually abused his daughter over several years in Washington as well as Maryland’s Prince George’s and Baltimore Counties. Police say the abuse began when the victim was around 12 years old and continued until she was about 16. Authorities say the victim estimated that he had sex with her 200 to 300 times.

Prosecutors say he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree child sexual abuse with aggravating circumstances and one count of incest.

