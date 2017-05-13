Bears goalie Pheonix Copley out for game 5

Copley was injured as Providence scored the go ahead goal in game 4 on Friday night. Copley went down in pain with a lower body injury and did not return to the game. Providence went onto win the game 2-1, to tied the series at 2-2.

Game 5 will be played in Providence on Sunday afternoon at 3pm. Game 6 will be in Hershey Tuesday and a possible game 7 also in Hershey on Wednesday.