Bears goalie Pheonix Copley out for game 5

Published:

Providence- Hershey Bears star goaltender Pheonix Copley will not play in game 5 of the Hershey-Providence playoff series on Sunday.  Bears coach Troy Mann told abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace in Providence Saturday morning that Copley is “day-to-day” and will not play on Sunday.

Copley was injured as Providence scored the go ahead goal in game 4 on Friday night.  Copley went down in pain with a lower body injury and did not return to the game.  Providence went onto win the game 2-1, to tied the series at 2-2.

Game 5 will be played in Providence on Sunday afternoon at 3pm.  Game 6 will be in Hershey Tuesday and a possible game 7 also in Hershey on Wednesday.

