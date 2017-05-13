Attorney General promises fair investigation into Senator Wagner incident

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is promising a fair investigation into an on-camera confrontation involving Senator Scott Wagner.

The Republican Senator and Gubernatorial candidate was caught on camera confronting a political tracker from a Democratic-leaning group, while giving a speech at the Country Club of York. Wagner could be seen taking the man’s camera, and then pushing the tracker’s cell phone with his hand.

The Democratic Attorney General says his office was handed the investigation by the York County District Attorney’s Office.

“I didn’t seek out this case. It was referred to us. And, by law, it’s my responsibility to address it,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “I know how to address things in a non-partisan way, based on the facts, the evidence, and the law. And that’s exactly what we’ll do here.”

Shapiro’s office is working with the Spring Garden Township Police Department to determine whether charges will be filed.

