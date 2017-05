ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- An 84-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Hamilton Township around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The York County Coroner says Grayson Eller suffered a stroke which caused the crash in the area of Route 194 North and Mummert’s Church Road.

According to authorities, Eller died as a result of the stroke at York Hospital early Saturday morning.

There will be no autopsy.

