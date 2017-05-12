Wrightsville man arrested for gun at BWI checkpoint

BALTIMORE (WHTM) – A York County man was arrested at BWI Airport early Friday after he carried a handgun at a security checkpoint.

The Wrightsville man had an unloaded 9mm handgun and a magazine loaded with six rounds in his carry-on bag, according to a TSA news release.

The TSA did not release the man’s name. It said officers detected the gun as the man entered the checkpoint and placed his carry-on items on the x-ray conveyor belt.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun, and arrested the man on weapons charges.

The TSA said the gun is the 14th detected at BWI Airport so far this year.

