Work to restrict I-83 South in York County

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Repair work will restrict Interstate 83 southbound traffic in southern York County to a single lane next week.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said maintenance crews will be working in the right lane, starting Monday in the area of Exit 14 for Leader Heights and moving south toward Exit 4 for Shrewsbury.

The work is scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and should wrap up on Thursday, weather permitting.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s