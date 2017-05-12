Work to restrict I-83 South in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Repair work will restrict Interstate 83 southbound traffic in southern York County to a single lane next week.

PennDOT spokesman Greg Penny said maintenance crews will be working in the right lane, starting Monday in the area of Exit 14 for Leader Heights and moving south toward Exit 4 for Shrewsbury.

The work is scheduled between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and should wrap up on Thursday, weather permitting.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...