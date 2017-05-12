Val’s Kids: Terrel – Revisited

Terrel is a bright young man who is hoping you will make him part of your family. Terrel loves sports, football, baseball and he is a big wrestling fan. Terrel loves chocolate, so he spent some time making his own custom candy bar inside the Chocolate Lab at The Hershey Story.

Terrel has been in foster care for many years but that hasn’t made him loose hope when it comes to finding a forever family. “Two, a mom and a dad. Any siblings? Yeah one, I like siblings. How about animals? Yeah them too. I love animals,”” Terrel said. “We’re looking for a family that really can help him take the next step into adulthood. He’s about to be 18, he’s going to graduate high school soon, so he really needs a family that can guide him through that process and help him make some realistic goals,” Katie Juliana, Terrel’s adoption worker said.

You can visit the link below to view all the kids waiting for a forever home.

http://www.adoptpakids.org/WaitingKids.aspx

