Susquehanna, Juniata river bass fishing rule under review

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a series of public meetings, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is now reviewing a proposed change to bass fishing regulations on the lower Susquehanna and Juniata rivers.

The commission was seeking input on a current proposal to remove a restriction on fishing for bass while the fish are spawning in parts of May and June. The regulation is meant to protect bass while they sit on nests containing eggs and young fish. The public comment period ended Wednesday.

Commissioners say the regulation is unenforceable because magisterial district judges have refused to hear cases.

A decision could happen at the commission’s meeting in July.

