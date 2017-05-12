Studio Session: Marie Danielle

Marie Danielle is a singer/songwriter from Harrisburg. She specializes in folk music with a touch of Americana.

“I started performing a few years in LA after a brush with death in a violent relationship. It gave me the motivation to go after what I really wanted in life,” tells Marie.

“I started playing around LA and before I knew if I was working with some amazing artists and songwriters out of my own record collection. I made my first record, Hustler, and started touring the US and Europe.”

She’s performing a show on May 12 at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center at 9pm.

You can hear her perform her song, “New Myth,” in the video above, or, for additional music and showtimes, visit her website.

