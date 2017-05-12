Reward available for info on Dollar General robbery

SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Anyone able to provide police with information about a robbery in Perry County may be eligible for a reward.
Pennsylvania State Police in Newport are still investigating an armed robbery at the Dollar General at 5001 Spring Road in Carroll Township.
A release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers does not list the time and date of the robbery.
According to police, the suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect, described as being 6 feet tall and about 170 pounds, made off with an unknown amount of money.
Tips in this case can be submitted by calling Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.
