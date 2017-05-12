Restaurant Report: Gnats, raw animal food

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Department of Agriculture inspectors found gnats and problems with raw animal food in their latest round of restaurant inspections.

Tutoni’s Restaurant and Wine Bar on North George Street in York was out of compliance with 13 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Cleaner was stored with food products, food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, and dirty silverware with food residue was stored as clean.

Sharpshooters Grille on Chambersburg Road in Gettysburg was out of compliance with nine violations. The inspection report says the person in charge is not applying food safety in this facility. Clean utensils were stored in a dirty bin, there was a buildup of grease and static dust, and there were several gnats throughout the facility.

Asian Café on Westminister Drive in Carlisle was out of compliance with nine violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Food employees were not wearing proper hair restraints, there was dried residue on the food grinder, and several raw animal foods were stored above ready-to-eat foods, risking contamination.

Establishments with no violations include Potato Express in Manheim, Ruby Tuesday on Paxton Street in Harrisburg, Bucks Valley Winery and Vineyards in Newport, and Bricker’s French Fries in Lebanon.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

