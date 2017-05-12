Report details who might be at risk for radon dangers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new report from the United States Geological Survey details who might be at risk from radon gas.

Radon, a colorless and odorless gas, is the second-leading cause of lung cancer behind smoking. The report shows that homeowners in southern York and Lancaster counties may be at most risk.

Eliza Gross, who works at the USGS, said homeowners should be more concerned about radon leaking through faucets.

“When you turn the water on at your house and it comes out of the faucet, the radon degasses,” she said. “That can be problematic in an enclosed room like a bathroom.”

Officials with the state Department of Environmental Protection say there isn’t much that can be done to prevent radon from getting into well water. Robert Lewis, DEP’s radon program manager, says homeowners should get their water tested so it doesn’t lead to bigger problems.

“The radon air is paramountly more important than radon in water,” he said.

Kits for testing usually cost around $20. To get a kit, call 800-237-2366.

