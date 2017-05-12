Police probe vehicle theft, theft from vehicles in Penbrook

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) – Property was taken from two vehicles and a third vehicle was stolen this week, Penbrook police said.

The vehicles were apparently entered during the overnight hours and were parked near South 28th Street.

Investigators believe the crimes happened Sunday into Monday, Monday into Tuesday, and Thursday into Friday.

Anyone that has information or who may have captured surveillance video related to the thefts is asked to call the police department at 717-558-6900.

