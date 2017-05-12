Police looking for missing Millersburg teen

MILLERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 13-year-old Dauphin County girl who ran away from home.

Ceisha Martin, a seventh-grader at Millersburg Middle School, was last seen at her Upper Paxton Township home around 3 p.m. Thursday, state police in Lykens said.

Martin was last seen wearing a black hat with a tiger and jeans, and she was carrying a book bag, blue blanket, and possibly a purple purse. She sometimes wears glasses.

She was not in school on Friday because of an in-service day.

Police said troopers are actively searching the area and local hangouts.

Anyone who sees Martin or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lykens station at 717-362-8700.

