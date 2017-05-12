PennDOT announces work on Carlisle Road, Simpson Ferry Road

By Published:

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Work to repair a two-mile section of roadway in New Cumberland and Lower Allen Township is scheduled to begin next month.

PennDOT spokesman Mike Crochunis said the repair and resurfacing project will begin on Carlisle Road from the intersection with 18th Street, continue on Simpson Ferry Road to the intersection with Brandt Avenue, then follow Brandt Avenue to the intersection with Seventh Street, and end on Seventh Street to the intersection with Bridge Street.

The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of May 2018.

Crochunis said drivers should expect shifting traffic patterns and lane restrictions with flaggers directing traffic through intersections on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. as crews prepare the roadway to pave the final layer at night.

