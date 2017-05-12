Pa. bill would end school ‘lunch shaming’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has penned legislation to ensure schools do not single out children in attempts to collect lunch debts from parents.

State Sen. Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) said his proposal, Senate Bill 709, would require school districts to serve meals to all children, and it would prohibit schools from humiliating children in anyway if their family owes lunch money.

“This legislation sets the bar where it should have always been, preventing anyone from ever singling a child out for any reason, especially their ability to pay for lunch, Costa said in a statement. “No one can stamp them, make them wear a bracelet, or require them to do chores to eat, as we’ve heard reports of recently.”

Costa said his measure would put a process in place for schools to reach out and work with families in need. The legislation would require districts to implement policies to determine if children are eligible for free or reduced price meals as well as methods for notifying parents of the situation.

“When did it become ok for children to be publicly shamed for something over which they have no control?” Consta said. “We need to be supporting these families and providing assistance, not shaming their children.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...