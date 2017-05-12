Man charged with placing skimmer on Susquehanna Township bank

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man has been arrested for placing a skimming device on a Harrisburg-area bank.

Marian Trifu, 20, is accused of placing the skimmer on the drive-up ATM at the First National Bank on North Progress Avenue on Feb. 10. Police have said the device, which is used to steal account information from bank customers, was on the ATM for at least two days.

Susquehanna Township police said they arrested Trifu on Friday and charged him with access device fraud and unlawful device making equipment. Bail was set at $75,000 cash, according to court records.

Trifu is one of five Romanian nationals accused of placing skimming devices on ATMs in York County.

Police say he and other members of the group are responsible for similar crimes in Glen Rock, Newberry Township, and Conewago Township between January and February.

