In Your Community: Susquehanna Township pool and website changes

Working for you in your community, ABC27 attended the Susquehanna Township commissioners meeting Thursday night.

A presentation revealed the township’s revamped website. Users will be able to do easier searches, sign up for alerts, make online payments and more. The site will keep the current address when it goes live sometime on Wednesday.

The township will also debut a new website, susquehannaworks.com. The site updates residents on public works projects and provides a forum. Susquehannaworks.com goes live on May 15.

A meeting to update residents on the Sixth Street project will be held at the township building Monday at 7 p.m. Residents and businesses will hear from engineers about the ongoing sewer, water line and utility upgrades.

Public Works announced it filled several potholes throughout the township.

Wedgewood Pool is opening to non-township residents every Friday beginning June 16 during the swimming season. The cost is $5.

Commissioners approved the Dauphin County Local Share Agreement that provides the American Literacy Corporation access to a $35,000 grant. The money will be used to put books in 10 barber shops in the Harrisburg area to promote reading. It kicks off Saturday, May 20.

