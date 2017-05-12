Dog killed in home burglary plot, police say

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – A man’s dog was fatally shot with a crossbow and his truck was stolen during an attempt to burglarize his Adams County home, police said.

State police in Gettysburg said they charged 20-year-old Samuel W. Fisher of Bethel and 19-year-old Nevin R. Weaver of Lebanon with attempted burglary and attempted terroristic threats for the incident early Thursday in Mount Pleasant Township. Fisher is additionally charged with cruelty to animals and theft by unlawful taking.

Weaver, who was arrested at the scene, told police that he and Fisher planned to break into the home and terrorize the victim’s daughter at gunpoint in her bedroom, according to charging documents.

Weaver said Fisher approached the home with the crossbow and a 9mm pistol while he acted as a lookout with an AR-15 rifle. He said Fisher shot the yellow Labrador retriever in the chest because it was barking and then entered the daughter’s car in the driveway.

The homeowner told police he was awakened by the dog’s barking and found both men in the car. After a verbal confrontation, both suspects fled and the homeowner called police.

The victim later discovered that Fisher had fled in his pickup truck. The stolen truck was in his driveway when Fisher was arrested, police said.

Both suspects were placed in Adams County Prison on $150,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17.

