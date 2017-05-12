Democratic convention host group got nearly $1M in bonuses

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appears on a large monitor to thank delegates during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Tuesday, July 26, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The committee that raised public and private funds to put on the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia spent nearly $1 million on bonuses given to staff members.

The bonuses to the host committee staff came from a post-convention surplus and were reported in a Jan. 31 filing with the Federal Election Commission. They were first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The largest convention donation came from taxpayers, a $10 million state grant.

Former Gov. Ed Rendell, the committee’s chairman, called the bonuses a reward for low pay and long hours.

Executive Director Kevin Washo was paid $13,000 a month for two years. He got the biggest bonus, $310,000.

He says the state grant money was kept separate from the millions raised from private donors and covered costs approved by the state.

