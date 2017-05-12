Death investigation underway in Lititz

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death of a 61-year-old woman in Lancaster County.

The Lititz Borough Police Department said Friday night it began investigating the woman’s death just before 6 p.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of East Main Street.

According to police, the investigation “includes situational protocols for a suspicious death scenario, which are being done in an abundance of caution.”

There is no threat to the public related to the death.

