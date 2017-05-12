Death investigation underway in Lititz

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death of a 61-year-old woman in Lancaster County.

The Lititz Borough Police Department said Friday night it began investigating the woman’s death just before 6 p.m. Friday at a home in the 300 block of East Main Street.

According to police, the investigation “includes situational protocols for a suspicious death scenario, which are being done in an abundance of caution.”

There is no threat to the public related to the death.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s