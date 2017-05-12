DA: No charges in Lancaster stabbing death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – No charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a 20-year-old city man last year, the district attorney’s office announced Friday.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said Hiram Calderon was “clearly the aggressor” during an incident Sept. 7 at Beaver and Conestoga streets, and there’s no evidence of any criminal actions on the part of the man who stabbed him.

Calderon was stabbed twice and died at a hospital about two hours later.

The district attorney’s office said Calderon repeatedly threatened and shoved the man, identified only as Male #2, as he was walking a woman home from her work. The woman, who was also threatened by Calderon, had asked the man to escort her because she believed Calderon had been stalking her.

Investigators said Male #2 made repeated efforts to get away from Calderon over approximately five minutes, which was backed up by witnesses and surveillance video.

Calderon then threatened to stab the man and was reaching into his pocket when he was stabbed the first time. Male #2 did not follow up the first stab with a second stab until Calderon engaged him again, the district attorney’s office said.

When emergency responders arrived, investigators said the knife was on street, right next to Calderon.

After stabbing Calderon, the district attorney’s office said Male #2 called 911, stayed on scene and waited for police, and cooperated throughout the investigation.

Under the law, a person has the right to use deadly force if they have a reasonable belief that they are about to be killed or suffer serious bodily injury, but cannot claim that justification if they initiate or further the incident.

Investigators said given the law and the evidence in the case, it is “clearly not reasonable to conclude Male #2 was guilty of any crime.”

