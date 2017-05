Reese is a well-behaved, friendly, intelligent, and energetic dog– one of many dogs at the Canine Rescue of Central PA that is looking for a home. Canine Rescue is an all-breed, no kill rescue dedicated to helping dogs in the Central Pennsylvania area.

Reese gets along well with others dogs. He also loves exercise and to be part of the family.

If you or someone you know would be interest in adopting Reese or any of the other Canines at the rescue, call in at 717-232-1644 or visit their website.

