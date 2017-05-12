Copley injured as Providence evens series at two

05/12/2017 – (Providence, RI- May 12, 2017)-The Providence Bruins scored a 2-1 victory over the Hershey Bears in Game 4 of the Atlantic Division Finals on Friday night at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The Bruins’ victory tied the best-of-seven series, 2-2, with Game 5 Sunday afternoon in Providence.

All three goals on Friday came in the second period. The Bruins opened the scoring for the second straight evening, striking at 2:04 of the middle frame. Providence’s Alex Grant scored on the power play, beating Hershey’s Pheonix Copley over the blocker with a wrist shot from the right wing to make it 1-0. The goal was Providence’s first power play marker of the series. The Bruins were 0-for-11 on the man advantage coming into tonight’s game.

Hershey responded quickly. Dustin Gazley tallied his first goal of the playoffs at 5:51 to tie the score, 1-1. Hershey defender Christian Djoos got the puck at the point and snapped a shot towards the goal. Gazley redirected the puck between the legs of Providence’s Zane McIntyre to quiet the crowd of 5,611.

Providence would score the game-winning goal at 19:18 of the second period. After a mad scramble in front, the puck came behind the goal to Providence’s Noel Acciari. With Copley down, Acciari centered a pass to Chris Porter. The Bruins’ forward scored on his second swipe at the puck to make it 2-1.

On the play, Copley was shaken up. The goaltender was helped off the ice and exited the game after stopping 28 shots. Vitek Vanecek took over in goal for Hershey.

Vanecek, who was making his Calder Cup Playoffs debut, gave Hershey a chance to equalize, stopping all nine shots he faced in his 18:48 of action. However, Hershey failed to tie the game, and were outshot 39-11 in the loss. The 11-shots ties Hershey’s season low during the regular season, set in a loss at Albany on Nov. 11.

Providence was 1-for-3 on the power play. Hershey was 0-for-1.

With tonight’s result, Game 6 of the Atlantic Division Finals will be necessary. That contest will be played in Hershey at the Giant Center on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the Giant Center Box Office, by calling 717-508-BEAR (2327), and online at Ticketmaster.com.

The Bears continue the Atlantic Division Finals on Sunday in Providence with Game 5 at 3:05 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLLive.com.

