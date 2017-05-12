Some clouds and cool today, soaking rain Saturday, windy for Mother’s Day

Today will continue the theme of gray skies and gloomy conditions. There could be some peeks of sun today, but clouds will dominate much of the time.There also won’t be that much rain today with highs only reaching around 60 degrees. There could be some times of drizzle, but it likely won’t be as damp as yesterday and certainly won’t be as wet as tomorrow. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected today. Tonight is when the steady rain begins with temperatures falling into the 40s.

An area of low pressure will track north from the Gulf of Mexico to bring a rainy start to the weekend. Expect the rain to start before dawn tomorrow, remaining steady for the morning hours. The low will begin to track northward along the coast and the rain shield will shift eastward Saturday afternoon. Areas west of the Susquehanna River could see the rain taper Saturday afternoon and evening, while areas east of Harrisburg will see the steady rain continue through much of Saturday afternoon. The rain shield will keep shifting eastward and much of the rain should be tapering off by sunset tomorrow evening. Rain totals tomorrow will be in the half inch to one inch range. A good soaker for sure, but flooding concerns are minimal at this time.

Skies improve and things begin to dry out for Mother’s Day with highs warming into the upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. Outdoor plans for Mother’s Day should prepare for windy conditions in the afternoon with wind speeds averaging 10-20 mph. There may be enough energy left over for a stray shower to pop-up Sunday afternoon, but most places will stay dry. Monday continues windy with more sunshine. A look ahead to next week shows a significant warm up with highs in the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

