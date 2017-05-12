Citizen tip helps police arrest accused Franklin County drug ring leader

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man is accused of making and selling thousands of fentanyl pills.

Nathan Ott, 33, of Chambersburg, was arrested Thursday. Franklin County’s Drug Task Force says he had 18,000 fentanyl pills worth more than $600,000 along with suspected fentanyl powder and two presses used to make the pills.

“It’s really bad,” said Keani Jones, who lives in Chambersburg.

She is well aware of drugs on her street.

“People walking around asking for it sometimes,” she said.

Fentanyl is up to 100 times more potent than heroin. It can be sold in powder or pills and is sometimes mixed with heroin.

Jones says she pays no mind to what’s on the streets.

“I just walk the other way,” she said.

But in Ott’s case, someone didn’t walk away. The district attorney’s office says a citizen tip helped the drug task force find Ott and the pills he manufactured.

“This case specifically came from someone from the community coming forward, and we ask for people to continue doing that,” Chambersburg’s police Chief Ron Camacho said.

Camacho says he doesn’t care how people deliver their tips, but the Crimewatch website is helpful for those who want to remain anonymous.

“Locations of suspected drug dealers, vehicles they might be in, nicknames,” Camacho said, explaining any tip is helpful. “All that information we can put together and develop a plan on how to attack that problem.”

He says some of the best tips come from people who know users.

“You want your friend alive? Help us, and let’s save some more lives,” he said.

