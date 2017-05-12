Chambersburg police investigating overnight break-ins

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police are investigating multiple overnight break-ins that occurred earlier this week.

According to police, the break-ins happened between 10 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Main Street, as well as Industrial Drive.

At least two buildings had broken windows.

No property of significant value was taken.

Police discovered evidence that someone not wearing shoes was involved and had been cut by broken glass.

Investigators believe the suspect or suspects responsible for these crimes may have entered or left the scene through the Chambersburg Rail-Trail.

Anyone with information about these break-ins should call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131. Tips can also be submitted online.

