Carlisle police investigating shot fired at vehicle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are investigating whether a vehicle was hit by a bullet while it was moving through the borough Thursday afternoon.
The driver of a work van told police he heard either a gunshot or a vehicle backfiring while he was traveling in the first block of South Pitt Street around 1:30 p.m.
Police then met with the driver in the 100 block of South Pitt Street and observed damage on the van that appeared to be from a bullet.
No evidence was found when police canvassed the area.
Anyone with information should call the Carlisle Borough Police Department at 717-243-5252.
