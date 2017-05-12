Attorney general announces involuntary manslaughter charges against engineer in deadly Amtrak crash

WHTM Staff Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a deadly train derailment in Philadelphia. An Amtrak train headed to New York City derailed and crashed in Philadelphia. The train derailed while traveling more than twice the speed limit around a curve; travel along the Northeast Corridor was disrupted for days while the tracks were replaced. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Criminal charges have been filed against the engineer of the Amtrak train in the deadly crash in Philadelphia in May of 2015.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office filed the charges against Brandon Bostian shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Bostian, 34, of Forest Hills, New York, is charged with eight counts of involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed eight people and injured about 200 others. He is additionally charged with one count of risking a catastrophe and several counts of reckless endangerment, which go beyond what was included in a private criminal complaint ordered by Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifeld.

The charges come three days after the city district attorney’s office said no charges would be filed since it couldn’t prove Bostian acted with “conscious disregard” when he accelerated the train above 100 mph on a 50 mph curve.

Neifeld on Thursday ordered that Bostian be criminally charged.

The district attorney’s office could appeal after it said it’s reviewing Neifeld’s order.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s