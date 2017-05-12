Attorney general announces involuntary manslaughter charges against engineer in deadly Amtrak crash

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Criminal charges have been filed against the engineer of the Amtrak train in the deadly crash in Philadelphia in May of 2015.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office filed the charges against Brandon Bostian shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Bostian, 34, of Forest Hills, New York, is charged with eight counts of involuntary manslaughter in the crash that killed eight people and injured about 200 others. He is additionally charged with one count of risking a catastrophe and several counts of reckless endangerment, which go beyond what was included in a private criminal complaint ordered by Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Marsha Neifeld.

The charges come three days after the city district attorney’s office said no charges would be filed since it couldn’t prove Bostian acted with “conscious disregard” when he accelerated the train above 100 mph on a 50 mph curve.

Neifeld on Thursday ordered that Bostian be criminally charged.

The district attorney’s office could appeal after it said it’s reviewing Neifeld’s order.

