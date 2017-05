HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Mean cuisine was the theme at Central Pennsylvania Super Chef Thursday night in Hershey.

The annual fundraiser pits area restaurants in competition.

Tasty gourmet bites are voted on in different categories, including creativity, presentation and taste.

The event benefits Project CURE and Mission Central.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...