It’s hard to believe it’s been nine years since Volkswagen introduced the Tiguan and it really hasn’t changed much. Our review model is the Wolfsburg Edition, level two of four trim levels for the German-built machine.

Base Tiguans are front drive. This one has optional four-motion all-wheel-drive.

All is good up front with the roomy, comfortable cockpit making for a good commuter vehicle. This design reveals the Tiguan’s age, but you won’t find easier to use climate controls.

The automatic is a six-speed. A larger 6.3-inch touchscreen display is now standard along with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. The Wolfsburg package includes a huge panoramic sunroof.

A short wheelbase means legroom in row 2 can be tight with tall people up front, and some of the competition has more cargo room. I do like when you fold row two seat backs. There are small ramps to help with sliding in larger loads.

The only engine available is a 2.0-liter turbo four that requires premium gas, and 200 horsepower makes for a lively performance. I always find VW’s to be excellent handling vehicles and the Tiguan is no exception. With quick reflexes and a quiet ride, driving is a pleasure.

So for the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T Wolfsburg Edition, I say thumbs up to nice handling, good power, and a quality interior; thumbs down to the tight row two and cargo space.

I averaged about 22 miles per gallon. The as-tested sticker is $32,835.

