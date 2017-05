Patrick is cracking down on all the sons and daughters of the midstate today as he reminds them of the hardships their mother’s have suffered through to provide tender love and care for them. Better yet– he’ll challenge Carrie Perry on whether or not she’s been a good mother (by his standards, of course).

Watch it all unfold in the video above!

