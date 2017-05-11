Woman headed to trial in boyfriend’s slaying

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman is headed to trial on charges she fatally shot her live-in boyfriend.

Shawna H. Lacoste, 38, was ordered held for court following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, according to court records.

Lacoste is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting of 48-year-old Tracy Williams at their Tyrone Township home on March 19.

She has claimed the shooting was in self-defense, but investigators say she told 911 dispatchers and Gettysburg Hospital employees that she intentionally shot Williams in the chest.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 13.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...