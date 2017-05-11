Woman headed to trial in boyfriend’s slaying

By Published:

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County woman is headed to trial on charges she fatally shot her live-in boyfriend.

Shawna H. Lacoste, 38, was ordered held for court following a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, according to court records.

Lacoste is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting of 48-year-old Tracy Williams at their Tyrone Township home on March 19.

She has claimed the shooting was in self-defense, but investigators say she told 911 dispatchers and Gettysburg Hospital employees that she intentionally shot Williams in the chest.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 13.

