Woman accused of supplying drugs that caused overdose death

Angela T. Giambilis (submitted)

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman is accused of supplying fentanyl-laced heroin that caused a Millersville man’s overdose death in February.

Angela T. Giambilis, 22, was charged Wednesday with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility, according to District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office.

Authorities say Giambilis gave the drugs and a hypodermic needle to 34-year-old Shaun Mehal, a friend and former co-worker, about an hour before he was found unresponsive in a home on Lynne Lane. Mehal went into cardiac arrest and could not be revived.

An autopsy found he died of multiple drug toxicity.

