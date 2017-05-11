West Shore School board to vote on school construction plan

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) The West Shore School board will vote on a construction plan that will change the look of the district.

Leaders call it the feeder school concept. Costing between $218-$246 million, the plan addresses several problems the district is facing including climate control. Right now many of the schools have either aging heating systems or no air conditioning.

The structure of the school system will also be changed. It will include four levels: seven elementary school (K-5), two intermediate schools (grades 5-6), two middle schools (grades 7-8) and two high schools.

The school board will vote on the plan Thursday, May at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the school’s administration building.

