WATCH LIVE: Harrisburg mayoral debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With the primary election just days away, Harrisburg’s five mayoral candidates are facing off in one last debate at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center.

Former city council president Gloria Martin-Roberts, former city police officer Jennie Jenkins, second-time candidate Lewis Butts and newcomer Anthony Harrell are all challenging incumbent Eric Papenfuse.

The debate will be co-moderated by ABC27’s Mark Hall.

ABC27 is a sponsor for the event.

