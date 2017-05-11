WATCH LIVE: Harrisburg mayoral debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – With the primary election just days away, Harrisburg’s five mayoral candidates are facing off in one last debate at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center.

Former city council president Gloria Martin-Roberts, former city police officer Jennie Jenkins, second-time candidate Lewis Butts and newcomer Anthony Harrell are all challenging incumbent Eric Papenfuse.

The debate will be co-moderated by ABC27’s Mark Hall.

ABC27 is a sponsor for the event.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...