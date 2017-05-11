Vote decides how West Shore School District will be restructured

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Shore School District is moving ahead with a plan to restructure its schools.

The district will keep both Cedar Cliff and Red Land high schools.

The school board voted unanimously Thursday night to an option that will mean seven elementary schools with grades kindergarten through four, two intermediate schools with grades five and six, two middle schools with grades seven and eight, and two high schools with grades nine through 12.

The board also approved a plan to move ahead with design work and borrowing up to $118 million to fund early phases of restructuring.

West Shore School Board also approves parameters resolution to authorize borrowing of up to $118million to fund phases 1&2 of Option 1 plan. pic.twitter.com/WOlN0VJ1Rr — Mike Parker (@mikeparkerabc27) May 11, 2017

