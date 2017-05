MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Interstate 81 has reopened after a tractor-trailer fire in Cumberland County.

All southbound lanes were closed at the Wertzville Road exit at mile post 61.5, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT cameras showed traffic backed up to the George Wade bridge over the Susquehanna River.

No injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.

