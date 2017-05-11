Tractor-trailer crashes into garage in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – No one was injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into a garage in Lebanon County.

According to a Lebanon County 911 dispatcher, the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. at the corner of Union Canal Drive and North 24th Street in West Lebanon Township.

Crews removed the truck from the detached garage, causing it to collapse.

Another vehicle was involved but police have not released additional details about the crash.

