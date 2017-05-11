Tractor-trailer crashes into garage in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – No one was injured when a tractor-trailer crashed into a garage in Lebanon County.

According to a Lebanon County 911 dispatcher, the crash happened around 3:10 p.m. at the corner of Union Canal Drive and North 24th Street in West Lebanon Township.

Watch: Crews remove the tractor trailer from the garage. pic.twitter.com/LXlqvJZDiA — Jeremy Long (@jeremymlong) May 11, 2017

Crews removed the truck from the detached garage, causing it to collapse.

Another vehicle was involved but police have not released additional details about the crash.

