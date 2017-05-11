State rep hosts local Lip Sync Battle

State Representative Patty Kim is raising money for a very serious cause; but make no mistake, she’s doing it in a very fun way.

On Friday, Kim will host a Lip Sync Battle at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center. The cost is $5 at the door and the money raised will pay for funeral costs for Harrisburg homicide victims.

Among those competing, abc27’s Daybreak anchors Ali Lanyon and James Crummel, Harrisburg firefighters, local sororities and Harrisburg City Councilman Cornelius Johnson.

Watch the videos of Kim appearing on Daybreak Thursday morning to learn more.

The doors open at 6 p.m. and the event begins at 7.

