Scientists name newly ID’d dino for Ghostbusters monster

FILE - In this , July 9, 2016, file photo, a K-9 dog and handler walk past a balloon Stay Puft Marshmallow Man at the Los Angeles premiere of "Ghostbusters" at the TCL Chinese Theatre. Scientists in Canada announced on May 9, 2017, that they named a newly-identified dinosaur after Zuul, a monster from the original “Ghostbusters” film. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Scientists in Toronto have named a newly identified dinosaur after a monster from the original “Ghostbusters” film.

The Royal Ontario Museum says it acquired the skeleton of Zuul crurivastator (ZOOL’ crer-uh-vas-TAYT’-or) last year. The name references Zuul, a dog-like monster that terrorizes characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis in the 1984 movie. The museum says scientists picked the name Zuul based on the features of its head, which includes a short, rounded snout and prominent horns behind the eyes.

The skeleton of the armored dinosaur was excavated from the Judith River Formation in Montana. Scientists say it’s one of the best preserved ankylosaurs ever found, with a complete skull and tail club and preserved soft tissues.

