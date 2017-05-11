Sandusky back in court, appealing 2012 conviction

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WHTM) — Jerry Sandusky is expected back in court Thursday to appeal his 2012 conviction for sexually abusing 10 boys, which came with a 30-60 year prison sentence.

The hearing will continue Thursday before a Jefferson County judge.

The new judge is hearing the same arguments Sandusky’s new defense team presented last year.

They say Sandusky’s attorneys did not have adequate time to prepare for the trial and they were ineffective, making mistakes such as allowing Sandusky to do interviews with the media before the trial.

To get a new trial, Sandusky has to prove those things affected the jury’s verdict.

The previous judge removed himself from the case last year after the defense questioned the integrity of those involved in the trial.

Thursday’s hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The judge is expected to hear expert testimony and says he expects to make a decision on the appeal before the end of the year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...