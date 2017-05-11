President Trump denies disaster declaration request for counties hit hard by snowstorm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday that President Donald Trump has denied a request for a federal disaster declaration to help offset costs of a snowstorm that hit the northeastern part of the state quite hard in March.

Wolf made the request earlier this month to seek federal funding to local, county and state governments, as well as eligible non-profits through the public assistance program.

The request cited costs to local municipalities that significantly exceeded their snow removal budgets, transportation issues associated with road closures, and resources needed in response to the storm.

“This disaster declaration would have provided much-needed financial assistance to hard-hit communities in northeastern Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in a release. “I want to thank county and local emergency managers and responders for all of their hard efforts in responding to this storm and helping us make our case for this disaster declaration request.”

Nine counties in the Keystone State saw record-breaking snowfall during the storm.

