Police search for missing boy, 11, in Lower Chanceford Township

By Published:

AIRVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for an 11-year-old autistic boy in southern York County.

Trooper Brent Miller, a state police spokesman, said the boy is believed to be in a wooded area near the 200 block of Furnace Road, in Lower Chanceford Township.

Police were told the boy was missing around 12:45 p.m.

Firefighters and a state police helicopter are involved in the search.

Police have not released the boy’s name or picture.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s