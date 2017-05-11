Police search for missing boy, 11, in Lower Chanceford Township

AIRVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for an 11-year-old autistic boy in southern York County.

Trooper Brent Miller, a state police spokesman, said the boy is believed to be in a wooded area near the 200 block of Furnace Road, in Lower Chanceford Township.

Police were told the boy was missing around 12:45 p.m.

Firefighters and a state police helicopter are involved in the search.

Police have not released the boy’s name or picture.

