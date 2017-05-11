Police: Man with rifle chased off teens who made inappropriate gesture

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating an incident where a Dauphin County man used a rifle to chase off two teens who made an inappropriate gesture at him.

State police said the 13- and 17-year-old boys were walking on East Market Street in Williamstown when they made the gesture at a passing truck Wednesday afternoon.

The driver, a 26-year-old Williamstown man, turned around, exited his truck with an AR-15 rifle, and told the teens, “You messed with the wrong person,” police said in a news release.

The teens then ran from the area, police said.

