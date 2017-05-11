Pilot, passenger hurt in small plane crash in Pennsylvania

REEDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A pilot and his passenger have been injured in a small plane crash at a central Pennsylvania airport.

Authorities at Mifflin County Airport identified the pilot at Bob McCaa who rebuilds planes and stores several aircraft at the small airport about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) northwest of Harrisburg. The passenger was believed to be a relative of McCaa’s.

The plane crash landed about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating and Mifflin County Emergency Services Director Phil Lucas says no additional information was likely to be released until later Thursday.

The conditions of the pilot and passenger were not immediately available.

The prop-driven plane, known as an Avid Flyer, was reportedly built by McCaa.

